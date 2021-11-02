As a masked group rings the doorbell, a man experiences an anxiety attack.

A bunch of kids continually tapping on his window and ringing his doorbell prompted a guy to have an anxiety attack, according to The Washington Newsday.

On Halloween, Sunday, October 31, the hooded and masked kids were captured on his Ring doorbell video, according to the man.

He had seen them approaching his home in New Ferry and had stated that he had no intention of opening the door after seeing them on camera.

Mum was shocked to discover that she had named all five of her children after drugs.

Three hooded youths with their hoods up pushed their faces close up to the Ring doorbell camera, according to video.

While waiting for someone to answer the door, members of the gang made vulgar, sexual gestures into the camera.

The masked teens can then be seen peeking through the window, yelling “trick or treat” and waving at the camera before hurling insults and obscenities at the camera.

The youngest-looking trick or treater then removes his mask, rubs his face on the camera, blows kisses into it, and then licks it.

Two of the gang walk away after a while, but the tallest member persists in pressing the buzzer and shouts “hello,” then knocks on the window again and says “trick or treat,” before ultimately giving up and walking away.

The person who took the video said: “I was sitting in my back room at home when I heard the ring doorbell notification on my phone and looked at it, seeing three teenage lads between the ages of 12 and 15.

“I don’t give out treats for Halloween because I don’t particularly enjoy the holiday, so I decided to just leave it, and they kept knocking and refusing to leave, so I just stood there and watched what they were doing.”

He went on to add that the group’s vulgar gestures and words while repeatedly ringing the doorbell gave him worry, so he decided not to answer the door or speak to them out of fear of penalties.

Neighbors reacted angrily to the video after it was shared on Facebook, blasting the youths’ intimidating behavior.

“Disgusting,” one woman commented. “I hope their parents recognize them, how horrible.”

“Shocking to contemplate what,” a man said.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”