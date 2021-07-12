As a man ‘with weapon’ chases a driver along the street in a row, a van hits automobiles.

Dramatic camera footage shows a man armed with a weapon in a heated street brawl with a van driver.

On Friday night, mobile phone footage shows a red three-door van being driven dangerously on Ford Lane in Litherland.

In the video, the van’s driver appears to be arguing with a man standing on the street, who suddenly brandishes a firearm.

The young male can be seen running up behind the van and striking it with an unknown object while wearing shorts.

Merseyside Police said it has received information that one of the men involved had a weapon.

The van reverses down the road at one point, slamming into two parked cars.

A police van arrives on the scene, but the driver of the red van is seen reversing down the street at high speed, away from the officers, and completing a three-point turn.

After that, the vehicle flees the scene.

At around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, the event occurred on Litherland’s Ford estate.

According to the ECHO, a police spokeswoman said: “We’re looking for information about a criminal damage event that happened in Litherland on Friday night, July 9th.

“At around 11.30 p.m., police received reports of criminal damage to automobiles in the Ford Lane area, as well as a verbal altercation. A van is thought to have collided with two stationary vehicles, a Nissan and a Ford, causing damage.

“A further report said that the vehicle was then damaged by a man with an unknown weapon before being driven away.

“The investigation into the witness, CCTV, and vehicle is still ongoing. Nobody was hurt, according to reports.

“Please contact us through @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000479895 if you witnessed this event or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other images.”