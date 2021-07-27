As a man was discovered stabbed next to a locked Audi, blood sprayed over the road.

Blood poured over the road when a man was discovered stabbed next to a locked Audi.

A man was allegedly chased and stabbed multiple times in Walton last night.

On Grey Road, police located a man with stab wounds around 1.20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

The victim was spotted bleeding in the roadway, close to a three-man Audi A3.

The victim believes he was stabbed by a gang of five males he didn’t know, according to authorities.

According to The Washington Newsday, blood was splattered over Barton Road, which leads to Grey Road.

The front right window of the white Audi A3 was also shattered, and glass could be seen on the floor.

According to a local who begged to remain anonymous, the blood was ‘fresh’ and from the incident yesterday night.

She claimed, “There’s a lot of blood from where he was stabbed up to where he ran away.”

“There’s a lot of stuff, and it’s strewn around all over the road. Nearby, a knife was also discovered.”

Since then, police have confirmed the discovery of a knife and a machete sheath on Barton Road, which runs between Wellfield and Grey Roads.

The witness claimed she saw the victim being chased before the stabbing and said, “They came rushing, legging it around the road, pursuing him.” They put it in him after that.”

When police arrived, the gang of men had escaped on motorcycles, with one man remaining on foot.

She stated, “They were on the corner and had bikes, so they jumped on the bikes and p***** off.” Because one of them was walking, he just legged it.”

Another Walton resident reported that while there is usually ‘violence’ on the road, it occurs largely at night when most people are sleeping.

She explained, “There’s always drama here.” The only time we hear cops in the area is late at night.

The narrator states, “We never see anything because it’s so quiet.” The cops are only seen after something has transpired. It’s usually mainly inebriated folks who cause trouble.”

Another resident commented, “It’s simply another day on Grey Road, the legendary Grey Road.”

