As a man ‘racially assaults customers and attacks workers,’ the pub landlord is appalled.

After a man stormed into his pub and began racially abusing a customer in front of families, the owner said he was “horrified.”

Steve Edmunds, the owner of the Shippons Pub on Thingwall Road in Irby, said a man entered his establishment on Saturday night and began “racially abusing” one of his regular customers before turning on staff when they tried to get him to leave.

After the incident, which occurred at around 9.30pm on Saturday August 28, Merseyside Police said that a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults and a racially aggravated public order crime.

Mr Edmunds, the landlord and pub owner, said on social media over the weekend that a man had “assaulted a member of staff at the Shippons, assaulted two police officers, and racially abused one of my local customers as well.”

“Please share to help keep our community safe,” Mr Edmunds wrote. “Staff aren’t paid enough to be subjected to this abuse.”

Mr Edmunds, 62, who has worked in the bar industry since he was 18 years old and has owned the Shippons Bar and Kitchen for the past 13 years, told The Washington Newsday about the incident: “I wanted to make sure other establishments in the neighborhood were aware of what happened.”

“The racially harassed client is a regular and upstanding member of the community, and the way he was talked to was horrible.

“He assaulted the client, then attempted to assault the bartender, and then pushed my father-in-law, who was attempting to remove him from the premises.

“Then, as police arrived, he verbally abused my wife and fled down the road.”

Mr Edmunds said it was “not on” for employees to have to deal with instances like this, which he claims has been rare in his 44 years in the sector.

“With so many young people working in pubs and bars, occurrences like these traumatize people,” he said.

“It’s been such a trying year for so many in this industry, and pubs and restaurants are only now starting to recover.”

