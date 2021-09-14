As a man is led out of a hotel in handcuffs, there is’mayhem’ in the city center.

After allegations of objects being hurled out of a hotel window and personnel being harassed, a man was arrested this morning.

At before 5 a.m., police arrived at a hotel on North John Street in response to allegations of a man acting strangely.

On Tuesday, September 14, a witness told The Washington Newsday that the incident was “mayhem” as emergency personnel rushed to the scene and closed highways.

Videos of elderly people being insulted and taunted by care home workers have gone viral.

“Several police officers took a man away early this morning,” they stated.

“With the help of fire and police, all roads in the surrounding region were shut down.”

Following the incident, officers detained a 22-year-old Northumberland man on suspicion of criminal damage, criminal damage to endanger life, and making a public disturbance.

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was also present to assist the police.

At 7.53 a.m., two fire units were dispatched and arrived at 7.59 a.m. They left around 8.09 a.m. after the man was apprehended by police.

“We have detained a man following an incident in Liverpool City Centre this morning,” a Merseyside police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“At approximately 5.15 a.m., we received a report of a male acting strangely at a motel on North John Street.

“It was stated that the individual was tossing stuff out the window and yelling obscenities at employees.

“Officers arrived and detained a 22-year-old male from Cramlington, Northumberland, for criminal damage, criminal damage to endanger life, and making a public nuisance.

“Police have taken him into prison and will question him. There were no injuries reported.”