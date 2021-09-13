As a man bites and headbutts officers, officers cry “back away!”

Two officers questioning about a risky driving offense were headbutted and bit by a man.

Police were called to an address on Leathers Lane in Halewood this morning as part of their investigation into a risky driving incident that occurred in August.

A man turned belligerent when they arrived at around 9.15 a.m., headbutting and biting two police officers.

The officers were rushed to the hospital for treatment of “severe injuries,” according to reports.

Several images of violent incidents have been published on social media, including a group of people yelling and “threaten[ing]” police while a man lay on the ground, with policemen shouting “back away!”

Following the event, there was a strong police presence at the scene.

On suspicion of risky driving, assaulting emergency personnel, and resisting arrest, a 37-year-old male from Halewood was arrested.

He has now been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Enquiries are underway, and we will fully investigate both the initial matter and the events of yesterday morning,” Detective Inspector Steve Ball said. Our officers’ injuries are serious, and they will receive full medical attention at this time.

“Our police put themselves in dangerous positions on a daily basis, but being subjected to violence while performing their responsibilities is unacceptably unsafe.

“We are aware of incomplete footage of this event circulating on social media, in which additional persons appear to be threatening officers. Please notify us if you were in the area and saw or heard anything, and we will take appropriate action.”

You can contact us via @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 21000635448, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.