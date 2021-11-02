As a man appears at the foot of the steps, the children get afraid.

A figure in black emerged at the bottom of their steps, terrifying three children and their mother.

Linzi Ball, 41, said she was awakened at 4.30 a.m. by her dog, Luna, barking in the kitchen.

She claimed she immediately sensed something was amiss and leapt from her bed on Harrogate Road in Rock Ferry, Wirral, to discover a masked guy inside her home.

Linzi stated, “Luna had been sleeping in a bed close to a cage containing her three eight-week-old puppies.

“The manner she was barking told me something wasn’t right.

“When I saw a man at the foot of the steps and there were more men outside, I was afraid.”

Linzi claimed she worried and everything became a “bit of a haze” as she thought of her three boys, Leo, 10, Loki, seven, and Elijah, four, who had been sleeping in bed.

She discovered two of her French Bulldog puppies had been kidnapped from their bed next to Luna after phoning the police and investigating the house.

She stated, ” “I panicked because I couldn’t see if the man was carrying anything. My kids are terrified now.

“They removed two of the three puppies, who had only recently received their first vaccinations and microchips.

“I understand that if those puppies are taken to a veterinarian, they will be reported as stolen, but my concern is that they will not be properly cared for and may never be given to a veterinarian.”