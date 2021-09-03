As a Just Eat courier, you’ll be paid hourly and have a job contract.

For many of us in the UK, Just Eat is the first place we go when we want something tasty. The company is recruiting for new couriers in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Nottingham to help deliver millions of goods.

Couriers who work with Just Eat in these cities can benefit from a job contract with a predetermined hourly salary and a variety of other perks. All they have to do is put in 15 or more hours per month.

The company has made courier jobs as convenient as possible by offering flexible scheduling and the option of choosing which precise location they deliver to.

It’s a terrific alternative for folks who need to balance employment with family, school, or other obligations. Deliveries on the Just Eat Network allow couriers to be their own bosses while also knowing that they will be paid regularly.

The advantages of joining Just Eat in terms of payment

Couriers benefit from a guaranteed income and unlimited bonus as part of their secure and flexible employment contract, as well as keeping all tips.

Unlike other services, Just Eat does not take a commission on courier fees, so you retain all of your earnings.

Just Eat also pays pensions, as well as holiday and sick pay, so you’ll be able to earn money no matter where you are or what’s going on in your life.

While Just Eat Network couriers are nominally self-employed, independent contractors, the company has them covered in the event of an absence or difficulty.

When it comes to shifts, the food delivery behemoths also offer couriers with an e-bike or moped provided by the company. They do, however, have the option of driving their own vehicle. In London, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Nottingham, these advantages are available.

Just Eat couriers must check a few easy boxes to become a member. You must be over the age of 18 and have the legal permission to work in the United Kingdom. Aside from that, the only actual requirements are that you are dependable, that you appear tidy and professional on the job, and that you are friendly with customers. In a nutshell, it’s a no-brainer.

You can have your cake and eat it, too.

Just Eat is the UK’s largest online meal delivery service, and they’ve drawn couriers to their ranks. “The summary has come to an end.”