As a house cannabis cultivation was searched, a man was discovered hiding in a nursery garden.

Merseyside Police have seized around 100 plants after they were discovered at a residence on St Pauls Road in Seacombe, Wirral.

Following his detention on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, a 30-year-old man from Liscard is currently in custody and being questioned.

According to The Washington Newsday, he was discovered in the garden of a nearby children’s center on the same route.

“We have detained a man and seized approximately 100 cannabis plants following an incident in Seacombe yesterday, Monday, September 6,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At 12:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address on St Pauls Road in response to complaints of a possible cannabis grow.

“Our cannabis dismantling team (CDT) arrived and seized 98 plants and equipment, as well as making the place secure.

“A 30-year-old Liscard man was discovered hiding nearby and was arrested for cannabis manufacture and transferred to a police station for questioning. He is still being held in prison for questioning.”

“Another cannabis farm seized means the surrounding community is safer, both from flood and fire risk, and from the severe and organized crime that sponsors such enterprises,” said Matt Brown, who oversees the CDT.

“Information from folks who live and work near these potential death traps is critical to our success.

“Let us know if you have any information about suspected drug cultivation or distribution in your area, and we will continue to take positive action.”

“Knowing some of the indicators of cannabis development is helpful, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Merseyside Police have released a list of warning indicators that cannabis is being produced, as well as information on how to contact them if you suspect drug production:

• Unusual odors and sounds • Gardening equipment, such as plant pots, fertilizer, fans, and industrial lighting, being brought into a property • Windows are sealed and covered or the curtains are kept closed • Heat from an.