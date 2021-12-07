As a ‘Holiday Side Hustle,’ a company will pay you $1000 to test hot chocolate.

As part of its “Christmas side hustle” package, lifestyle website Wishlisted is giving away $1,000 and a one-year Netflix subscription to someone who will test hot chocolate.

Wishlisted said it was looking for a “jolly” person to apply for the job, which required them to find the best cup of cocoa.

The organization devotes itself to identifying the best products, services, and recommendations in order to better the lives of its users.

In an advertisement for a cocoa tester, the company’s staff stated: “On a chilly winter night in, the show-stopper…

a cup of steaming hot cocoa

“While most of us grab for the packet of Swiss Miss that has been sitting in the pantry since we don’t know when (as long as it isn’t expired), the Wishlisted team is on the hunt for the finest of the best hot chocolate mixes to make this season a little sweeter.”

The job description went on to say: “That’s where you enter the picture. We’re seeking for one cheery person who enjoys a good cup of hot chocolate with all the trimmings and isn’t scared to tell us which combination is a Swiss hit or miss.

“Plus, for the ultimate hot cocoa drinking experience, we’re tossing in $1,000 cash, a nice blanket, and a year membership to Netflix.”

Before they warm up to test the samples, the winning applicant will be given a selection of hot chocolate mixes, a blanket, and a Netflix gift card.

The $1,000 will be awarded only after the tester has provided their thoughts on the hot chocolate samples.

Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to be considered:

• You enjoy a good cup of hot cocoa• You have strong opinions and aren’t afraid to express them• The holiday season is your favorite time of year• You can accept many package delivery (UPS, FedEx, etc.)

• You must be above the age of 18 and a resident of the United States, and you must agree to our terms and conditions.

Wishlisted will take applications until Wednesday, December 15 at midnight, with the winner being announced on Friday, December 17.

Those interested in becoming a cocoa tester should go to wishlisted.com/holiday-side-hustle/ and fill out the application form at the bottom of the website.

