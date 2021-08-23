As a helicopter looks for concealing suspects, a van is dropped near Toby Cavery.

After a suspected stolen van was discovered discarded in Warrington, a police aircraft joined the search for two people.

On Sunday, August 22, about 12.30 p.m., police became aware of a stolen white Ford Transit van traveling on the A49 Winwick Road near Orford Park.

Officers responded to the location and found the vehicle, which had been abandoned on Collegiate Road by Toby’s Carvery.

The occupants had fled the scene and attempted to hide in the surrounding neighborhood.

A police aircraft was dispatched to the location, and officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident after conducting a search of the area.

The 16-year-old youngster from Stoke-on-Trent was detained on suspicion of burglary, theft, and driving offenses.

The 23-year-old Skelmesdale guy was arrested on suspicion of car theft and driving under fraudulent plates.

Both guys have now been released on bail awaiting further investigation.

