As a guy in his 80s gets transported to the hospital, his Range Rover veers off the road.

After a Range Rover slammed into the front lawn of a house in Widnes this morning, a man in his 80s was transported to hospital.

At around 11.20 a.m., a Range Rover Evoque was reported to have gone off the road and smashed into the driveway of a property on Milton Road in Widnes.

Cheshire Police officers are said to have stopped a section of the route shortly after the incident.

Following the incident, a spokeswoman for the air ambulance service stated that one patient, a man in his 80s, was transported to the hospital by land ambulance.

Multiple police cars, fire and rescue vehicles, as well as two air ambulances, were dispatched to the area.

Four police patrol cars, an ambulance, and two fire and rescue engines are shown in cash dam film captured on Milton Road.

The automobile was recovered from the site, and the area was cleared by police.

“Please avoid Milton Road owing to an accident from earlier today,” a post on the Widnes Police Facebook page said. “We will keep you updated until the road is open again.”

The Liverpool The Washington Newsday contacted Cheshire Police, but they had not responded by the time of publication.

“I can confirm that Helimed 72 & 75 were sent out to an RTC in Widnes today at around 12:20pm,” a spokesperson for North West Air Ambulance told The Washington Newsday.

“We escorted them to the hospital on the ground. The Ambulance Service, Police, and Fire Departments were also present.”

Residents who witnessed the air ambulance in the vicinity left comments on Widnes Police’s Facebook page.

“I saw the air ambulance coming in,” Lay Lane recalled. “I hope everyone is doing well.”