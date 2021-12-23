As a gunman shoots him in the leg, a man flees for his life.

After being shot in the leg on a busy Liverpool road, a guy can be heard screaming in anguish before fleeing for his life.

At around 3.08 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, shocking CCTV catches the moment a 33-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Prescot Road and Day Street in Old Swan.

Three loud bangs were reported, and police officers were dispatched to the scene. A man with a gunshot wound to his leg was discovered.

The Washington Newsday received dramatic film of a passenger leaping onto the back of an electric bike, which then races away after the shots are fired.

Loud bangs can be heard on the street, and the victim can be heard crying in pain as he tries to flee by hopping along the pavement.

On Prescot Road, the victim can be seen passing a parade of stores on his way to Green Lane.

The victim can be seen sprinting by Jacqui Jangles Hair Salon and the One Stop convenience store while the victim’s cries can be heard on the CCTV.

The electric bike can then be seen driving away down Green Lane, passing the victim who is running for his life.

According to The Washington Newsday, the person made it all the way to the end of the row of stores before pausing at Amman Jewellers on Childers Street until paramedics arrived.

With critical injuries, he was brought to the hospital. He was later released from the military.

Because the clock on the CCTV had not been set for daylight saving time, the time stamp on the camera recording reads 4:08 a.m. The incident occurred at 3.08 a.m., according to Merseyside Police.

Following a warrant in Knotty Ash on Monday, December 20, police reported that they had arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as suspected guns and narcotics offenses.

On suspicion of attempted murder and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, the 39-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested (cannabis). He was apprehended and detained for questioning.

The shooting was thought to be premeditated, according to police.

Two suspects, according to detectives investigating the incident, approached the victim on an electric bike. “The summary has come to an end.”