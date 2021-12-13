As a group smashes into a city off-licence, a police dog is nearly hit by a ‘getaway car.’

Two males were apprehended by a police dog after the ‘getaway car’ used by their fellow burglary suspects nearly hit them.

Following reports that a group had smashed their way into Kelly’s Wines in Kirkdale, police were dispatched.

After dramatic circumstances in which other suspects fled the vicinity, two “terrified” guys were discovered inside the shop.

At 4.30 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived at the Walton Road business.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “During the cordoning off of the shop, police dog Quga, who had been brought to the scene, noticed a silver Ford Fiesta drive away from the back of the store and down Westminster Road.

“PD Quga pursued the vehicle and was nearly struck in the process. Officers subsequently observed two persons inside the property who, upon seeing PD Quga, exited and were apprehended on the spot.

“The two men, both from Liverpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary at the ages of 23 and 21.

“They were transferred to a Merseyside police station for questioning by investigators and are still being held.”

Police roped off the business this morning. The overnight incident left shattered glass and a damaged shutter, as well as crates of Budweiser stacked in front of the smashed entrance.

Detective Inspector Jennie Beck, in a plea for information, said: “Officers are still looking for three men involved in the incident, despite making two arrests this morning.

“Please contact police as soon as possible if you live in the area and witnessed the burglary or the silver Ford Fiesta that drove away from the store this morning.

“We will utilize all available resources, including PD Quga and his police dog comrades, to track down and prosecute anyone accused of committing a burglary.

“Let us know if you see or hear anyone acting suspiciously close to homes or businesses, and we’ll work with our partners to find the perpetrators.”

*Anyone with information can phone Merseyside Police on 101 or leave anonymous information with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.