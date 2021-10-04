As a fire rages through the former Smokie Mo’s at the Ofiveone building, an arson suspect is apprehended.

A guy has been arrested after a fire broke out this morning in Liverpool city centre.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, according to police.

At around 1.40 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the former Smokie Mo’s bar, located in the Ofiveone building on Brownlow Hill, due to reports of a fire.

When Merseyside Fire and Rescue arrived on the site, they discovered that a portion of the abandoned four-story building had caught fire.

For several hours, crews from 12 fire engines battled the blaze, and they are still on the site this morning.

Merseyside police are also on the scene, and a number of roads near the fire have been closed.

Between A5038 Renshaw Street and Clarence Street, Brownlow Hill is closed in both directions.

Renshaw Street and Hawke Street are both closed in Mount Pleasant, and cars are advised to avoid them.

“We have detained a man following a suspected arson in Liverpool City Centre in the early hours of this morning, Monday 4 October,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

Officers on patrol noticed smoke coming from a building on Brownlow Hill, formerly the tavern Smokie Mo’s, approximately 1.40 a.m.

“The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) is still present. Nearby, a man was detained.

“Road closures are still in effect. Please stay away from the area if at all feasible.

“A 22-year-old guy with no permanent address was arrested and taken into jail for questioning on suspicion of arson.

“Anyone who saw the event or saw someone acting suspiciously in the area is requested to contact us through @MerPolCC or anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference 21000687770.”