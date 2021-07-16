As a fire rages through the family house, four individuals are trapped in their bedrooms.

After a fire ripped through their family home this morning, four individuals were trapped in a bedroom.

Just before 1.45 a.m., three fire engines were dispatched to the scene of the fire.

When firemen arrived, they discovered a fire in the kitchen of the St Helens residence, and four individuals were trapped inside a bedroom of the blazing building, unable to escape.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and rescue the family with the help of a ladder.

North West Ambulance Service assessed all four people on the scene, but happily no one required hospital treatment.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, the family was notified by a smoke alarm, which may have saved their lives.

According to authorities, the fire started by accident as a result of an electrical problem.

“Crews worked fast not only to extinguish the fire but also to rescue four people who were still inside and unable to leave on their own,” Station Manager Wayne Woods said.

“Our Fire Control Operators had calmed the family during the initial few minutes prior to our arrival.

“They provided fire safety advice and comfort that aid was on its way. Once firemen arrived, they were able to identify the family swiftly thanks to the information provided by Fire Control and ensure that they were safely transported to safety.

“While firefighters and Fire Control were ultimately successful in saving this family, the presence of working smoke alarms in the home was critical. This situation may have ended very differently if they hadn’t provided the family early warning of the fire.”

“Smoke alarms save lives, but they can’t do so if they aren’t working or aren’t there in the first place,” he continued. Residents in Merseyside should take this fire as a warning and make sure they have at least one functional smoke alarm on each level of their home. Install additional smoke alarms in rooms with electrical items or sleeping spaces, and test your smoke alarms at least once a week.”