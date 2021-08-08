As a fire breaks out in Merseyside, black smoke can be seen for miles.

The incident was soon identified on New Cut Lane in Rainford after Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service received complaints around 8.30pm on August 8.

According to The Washington Newsday, a fire engine is on the scene and two more are on their way to deal with the incident near St Helens, where a “number of tyres” had caught fire.

Residents in Kirkby have reported witnessing a massive cloud of black smoke not far from their homes.

The massive volume of black smoke can be seen as far as Bolton, according to a photo shared with The Washington Newsday.

“The first call was received at 20.33pm,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue representative told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve tracked down the incident on New Cut Lane in Rainford, where a large number of tyres have caught fire.

“We have one appliance on the way and two more on the way,” says the dispatcher.

Angel Montes reported she could see Kirkby’s smoke.

“I didn’t see much other than a massive plume of black smoke I was by Quarry Green Fast food looking towards Knowsley Industrial Estate,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“It appeared as if it would burn indefinitely.” It appeared to be on the far side of the Industrial Estate from where I was standing.”

When Ben Walmsley, 28, of Bolton, was looking towards Merseyside, he noticed the fire.

“I was doing a walk around the warehouse yard I work in, in the Bolton area, and at first I believed it was clouds due to the color, but when I went to the outer fence, I could see it wasn’t, which is when I took the picture,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Whatever is on fire is a massive fire that will take a long time to extinguish, especially given the large plume of smoke that has been released.

“I’m maybe 40-50 kilometers away.”

