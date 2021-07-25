As a final farewell to her spouse, his wife will shave her head for charity.

The wife of a terminally ill man is preparing to shave her head to raise money for a cancer charity as a final farewell to her husband.

Mick Maguire, 57, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April and is assisting wife Fiona, 60, in planning his burial, which he hopes will be followed by a party.

The sci-fi aficionado from Ormskirk, Lancashire, intends to be buried in a red Star Trek top, similar to those worn by characters who didn’t make it to the end of their episode in the first season of the TV classic.

And after being talked out of his first choice, The Trammps’ Disco Inferno, he has chosen Norman Greenbaum’s Spirit In The Sky to be played when he is cremated.

Mrs Maguire will be videotaped on a livestream during his wake when she participates in Brave The Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said she got the idea after seeing an advertisement on television.

“I asked Mick how he would feel if I shaved my head for Macmillan, and he answered, ‘I’d be made up,’” she explained.

“I then asked how he would feel if I performed it at his funeral, and he answered, ‘I believe it would be fantastic.’”

Mr Maguire described organizing his own funeral as “bizarre,” but he wanted to give his friends and family something to look forward to.

“There is no way on God’s green earth that my funeral will be a morbid experience,” he remarked.

“There are no two ways about it: it’s going to be a party.”

“I’ve given instructions in my will for everyone to be on their feet clapping and dancing at the end of the service.”

The medically retired couple married nine years ago after meeting by coincidence the year before, and they say every day of their decade together has been filled with laughter.

Mrs Maguire’s head shaving will benefit Macmillan Cancer Support and Queenscourt Hospice in Southport, both of which have assisted her husband.

Her tresses will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children and teenagers who have lost their own.

Nicole McIlveen, Macmillan's senior fundraising manager.