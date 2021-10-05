As a Facebook spokesperson, Zuckerberg’s mother refutes a whistleblower’s testimony in real time.

As the whistleblower appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee on Tuesday, Facebook representative Andy Stone addressed her on Twitter.

“Just pointing out that @FrancesHaugen did not work on kid safety, Instagram, or research these issues and has no direct understanding of the subject from her work at Facebook,” Stone replied.

“As she herself just declared under oath, ‘I don’t work on it,’” he continued in a follow-up tweet.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and Chairman of Facebook, has kept mute on Haugen’s damaging charges about his firm. Despite this, his name was brought up often during the session, not just by Haugen but also by the senators on the committee.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and other committee members especially mentioned Zuckerberg’s recent social media posts showing him sailing instead of testifying before the committee or responding to the Facebook charges.

Recent allegations accuse the corporation of purposefully targeting teenagers, which Haugen also addressed. According to these claims, despite studies suggesting that Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms can have negative effects on young people, Facebook attempted to court them.

“I would be sincerely surprised if they do not continue working on Instagram Kids, and I would be amazed if we don’t have this conversation again a year from now,” Haugen said Tuesday when asked by the committee if she thought the company would keep working on the Instagram program for kids, which is currently on hold.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.