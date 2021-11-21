As a dispute erupts, the academy defends the £158k pay package of the head teacher.

Teaching unions and the leaders of an academy trust that runs two Liverpool primary schools are at odds over an executive head teacher’s £158,000 salary.

GMB, NASUWT, NEU, and UNISON, in a combined statement, accused SAIL Academy Trust of denying staff at New Park Primary School in Kensington and Roscoe Primary School in Clubmoor “appropriate pay and conditions.”

According to the academy’s accounts, Karen Hutchings, the trust’s chief executive and also the head teacher of both schools, earns £158,389 a year plus pension contributions, while deputy head of New Park Kelly Poulson earns between £80,000 and £90,000.

Ms Poulson is also identified as the ‘director of teaching, learning, and standards’ at SAIL Academy.

“These incomes are well in excess of the greatest pay that are authorized in the National Pay and Conditions of Service for teachers for schools of the size of New Park and Roscoe,” the unions assert in their statement.

The trust, on the other hand, strenuously denied that its management team was compensated, calling the unions’ charges “erroneous and vicious.”

The quarrel erupted after a joint union meeting with more than 45 staff members from both institutions on October 20.

“The trade unions’ repeated requests to meet with the Trustees have been disregarded.

“These schools are located in two of Liverpool’s poorest neighborhoods. Local politicians and MPs, the united trade unions believe, will be keenly interested in how public funds are spent at SAIL academy.

“The only way to pay such exorbitant salaries is to deny employees proper compensation and working conditions or to reduce the amount of money spent on educational materials for children.”

“The united trade unions will continue to engage with the employer to express their members’ concerns and bring to light how public funds are used at SAIL Academy,” said the statement.

