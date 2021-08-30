As a Delta Variant, Florida is averaging 11 COVID deaths per hour, causing mask debates to rage.

According to fresh data from The Miami Herald, Florida is experiencing just under 11 new deaths per hour as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The Herald reported Monday that the Sunshine State added 262 COVID-19 deaths every day over the past week, amounting to nearly 10.92 deaths per hour.

According to the Herald, Florida reported 902 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, with all but eight occurring after August 2. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has documented 44,553 deaths and more than three million illnesses.

Cases have been high in Florida since they began to rise early this summer, thanks in part to the highly contagious Delta type.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the state is experiencing its highest seven-day average of new cases and deaths since the outbreak began. The state’s seven-day average of new cases was 37,940 on Sunday.

The virus has been immunized against by 54 percent of the state’s overall population.

Florida isn’t the only state where the Delta form has resulted in a significant number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Sunday, the United States reported a seven-day average of 156,886 new cases each day, the highest level since January.

Due to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ restriction on school districts adopting mask mandates, Florida has found itself at the heart of the controversy over whether or not schools should be permitted to impose mask use among students and teachers.

Last Monday, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper nullified DeSantis’ executive order, ruling that he had overstepped his authority.

DeSantis and other opponents of mask mandates claimed that they would violate a new Florida law, the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which provides parents complete control over health-related decisions for their children, but Cooper pointed out that the statute included exceptions for preserving the public’s health.

Before Cooper’s ruling, some school districts around the state had enacted mask mandates in defiance of DeSantis’ directive.

DeSantis announced on Monday that he will appeal the ruling, claiming that requiring masks in schools has “basically taken away the right of parents” to make that option.

DeSantis stated, “Obviously, it’s a concern.” “We’ll get it back in the end.”

The Biden administration also declared on Monday that it would.