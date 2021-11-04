As a delegation visits Taiwan, China warns the European Union not to become too friendly with the island.

According to the Associated Press, China’s Foreign Ministry warned the European Union not to get too friendly with Taiwan as legislators from the bloc’s legislative body visited the East Asian island. Despite the fact that Taiwan is a self-governing island, China claims it as part of its territory and has become more forceful in recent months in asserting its sovereignty over the island.

While expressing opposition to the delegation’s visit, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning to the EU, saying that it “urges the European side to correct its mistakes and not to send any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as to avoid serious impact on China-EU relations.”

“The fact that Taiwan is part of China cannot be changed,” Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a daily briefing, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, it was the European Parliament’s first official visit to Taiwan. Reuters noted that, despite the fact that Taiwan has no official diplomatic links with any European countries except Vatican City, the island has been attempting to strengthen its ties with the EU.

On the second day of their three-day tour, thirteen legislators from the Parliament’s committee on foreign involvement in democratic processes met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

“We came here with a plain, straightforward message. You’re not by yourself, “The committee’s French chair, Raphael Glucksmann, stated. “Europe is with you, by your side, in defense of liberty, the rule of law, and human dignity.” She stated, “It is past time for the European Union to scale up its cooperation with Taiwan.”

Tsai kept her welcome words brief, describing the visit as “very significant” and stating that Taiwan was willing to share its disinformation-fighting experience and that it wished to forge a “democratic partnership” against deception.

The European Parliament passed a resolution last month urging the EU to “intensify political relations with Taiwan.” The non-binding resolution also asked for the representative office in Taiwan to be renamed the European Union Office in Taiwan and a bilateral investment agreement to be established with the island.

The visit comes as Western countries show increased support for the democratically run island, which China controls.