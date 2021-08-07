As a decrepit structure undergoes renovations, locals become enraged.

Residents have spoken out against Sefton Council as a derelict Merseyside hall begins its renovation.

Toad Hall in Ainsdale has been painted white ahead of a makeover that will see Merseyside artist Paul Curtis create a seashore themed mural across the structure.

“Yes reportedly it will have a mural on it,” a local told The Washington Newsday. “Surely the building would be better with something done permanently, they would be fantastic homes if rebuilt to a high standard.” I couldn’t believe it when they sprayed white paint all over the brickwork, but then it was mentioned in my post today about the mural.”

After a doctor’s call, a tearful mother of two left in tears on her way to the sunbed.

The painting is part of Sefton Council’s Coastal Gateway Visitor Action Plan for the year, which includes a public consultation that will run through the end of September and encourages people to submit their ideas for the building’s long-term future.

Many people expressed their dissatisfaction on Sefton Council’s Facebook page.

“Shame you couldn’t just do anything with the building because it can be used again,” one individual commented. I’m sure a cafe would fit in nicely.”

Toad Hall and The Sands pubs have closed in the area, prompting residents to call for additional investment.

Despite the unfavorable reactions to the painting, other people see it as a positive, with one individual claiming that it represents the “beginning” of the building’s transformation.

“I’m sure it will look wonderful, and I hope this is the beginning of transforming and restoring the building into something that will benefit the entire community,” they tweeted to Sefton Council.

“This is the third art work that we have commissioned from Paul here in Sefton,” said Cllr Ian Moncur, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing.

“We can’t wait for this fascinating coast-inspired piece to be put to the roster of local street art so people can appreciate his wonderful talent,” says the artist. The design will be unveiled as each drop of paint lands on the Toad Hall canvas, and it will honor our coast’s uniqueness and importance to the environment.

“This most recent addition to.”Summary comes to an end.”