As a cyclist flees, a bleeding old guy is left lying in the roadway.

After being hit by a bike in Liverpool city centre, a senior was left bloodied.

Around 6.50 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Great Charlotte Street and Rangelagh Street outside McDonald’s after reports of an accident.

After being knocked down by a cyclist, a guy in his 70s was alleged to have been hurt.

After a gunman opened fire on a home, the street was closed off.

While being treated by paramedics, the elderly was seen wrapped in a blanket.

The man was transported to the hospital after suffering a cut to his head, according to police.

Detectives are on the lookout for a biker who rode away from the scene before help came.

“We received a call at 6.50pm on Saturday (July 17) that a male pedestrian had been in collision with a pedal bike near the junction of Great Charlotte Street and Ranelagh Street in Liverpool city centre,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The man, who was in his 70s, had a cut on his skull that necessitated hospitalization.

“The male cyclist fled the scene before emergency services arrived, and we are still looking for him using CCTV and witness information.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000498968.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.