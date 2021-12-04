As a customer complains on TripAdvisor about a ‘insulting’ ingredient, the owner responds brilliantly.

A restaurant owner in Merseyside had a wonderful response to a “mean spirited” TripAdvisor comment.

The anonymous reviewer slammed the “insulting” ingredients provided to them on a visit to Southport’s 4.5 star rated Pizzeria Mamma Mia this autumn in a post titled “Had better frozen supermarket pizza.”

The proprietor, however, had none of it, warning the “elitist” visitor, “I suggest you examine your attitude toward others if you ever plan on visiting our home country.”

On TripAdvisor, the reviewer awarded the restaurant a two-star rating, writing, “As the title suggests, it wasn’t an enjoyable lunch.”

“Almost biscuit-like stale bread pizza base with mediocre toppings.”

“Partner’s sandwich had tinned tuna on it, which was a bit of a snub.”

“The place appeared to be very crowded, and everyone appeared to be satisfied with their below-average offerings at inflated pricing.”

“Given the current state of affairs, this comes as no surprise.”

On Tripadvisor, Pizzeria Mamma Mia has a 4.5-star rating based on 412 reviews.

For forty years, the family-run Italian restaurant has stood on Lord Street in Southport, their “favorite town.”

Nina P, the owner, took offense to the reviewer’s comparison of the “genuine Italian” eatery to frozen pizza, stating that it utilizes fresh dough and “quality, traditional ingredients.”

“As sad as I am that you did not like your lunch, I take offense to your statements,” they wrote.

“Every day, without fail, we make our pizza dough from scratch.

“When it comes to toppings, we import as much as we can from Italy and don’t skimp on the quality, traditional ingredients we utilize.”

“I’m presuming your spouse ordered our true Italian-owned restaurant’s Pizza Al Tonno, which is served in Italy with tuna in olive oil.

“In addition, we do everything we can to maintain our rates as cheap as possible, without being ‘inflated.'”

I can only assume that you want to portray something mean-spirited and snobbish about your fellow diners based on your final statement of ‘given the current status quo.’

"We've had the pleasure of serving a loyal, great, and probably most crucially, throughout the 40 years we've been a successful restaurant in our beloved town, we've had the pleasure of feeding a loyal, lovely, and maybe most significantly,

