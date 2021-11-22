As a crowd marches through Kenosha to protest Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict, two people are carrying guns.

A unexpected couple provided security for a rally against Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

Several hundred people followed Rittenhouse’s path after he shot and killed two individuals in August of 2020. Erick and Jade Jordan, a father and daughter who carried weapons through the mass of demonstrators, were two of those who took part. The two operated as security officers against armed counterprotesters.

According to the New York Post, the Jordans were invited by event organizers to ensure the safety of the attendees. The two were also present at the protests where Rittenhouse killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and Gaige Grosskreutz was injured. Erick and Jade were protecting a restaurant and two parking lots from potential destruction and looting on the night of the incident.

“All we do is provide protection for various parties,” Erick explained. “We’re doing them a favor.” Jordan, the older, said he had been teaching his daughter how to use firearms since she was four years old. She didn’t start using them till she was fourteen years old. Jade stated she “probably wouldn’t have used [her]weapon” if Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense was true. Her father, on the other hand, believes the jury “done their job” in acquitting the Illinois man.

During Rittenhouse’s trial, the older Jordan began carrying a rifle and a holstered handgun, according to the Associated Press. He had a press conference shortly after his acquittal, during which he revealed his motivations.

“I’ve got a job to do, and it’s to keep these people safe. That concludes the discussion “he stated “This is my town, and these are my people. We don’t always agree on everything, but we fight, dispute, and agree to disagree in order to return home safe and alive.” The march was said to have attracted around 75 individuals. Some held banners that read, among other things, “Reject Racist Vigilante Terror” and “The Whole System is Guilty.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“No justice, no peace,” and “Anthony and Jo Jo,” referring to Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, were sung frequently.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 80, was supposed to appear in Kenosha after walking the first leg of a protest march in Chicago on Saturday, but he did not show up. Organizers said he was instead collaborating with. This is a condensed version of the information.