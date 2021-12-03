As a crate flies, a blunder on Coronation Street is discovered.

On Friday’s episode of Coronation Street, fans who were paying attention saw a blunder when Zeedan handled a crate.

When Zeedan realized his van with his illegal money had vanished, he was carrying a crate of perishable items.

In horror, he threw the crate to the ground, scattering fruit and vegetables everywhere.

They of Coronation Street are seething as Curtis Delamere’s truth is revealed. However, as the meals fell to the ground, fans noticed the sound of them hitting the floor and realized they were plastic.

Viewers were amused and flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“The plastic fruit bouncing off the street and rolling about on # coronationstreet #Corrie,” Danny said.

“Haha the rattle of the plastic fruit and veg hitting the ground #Corrie,” Shilpa added.

“HAHAHAAH DID U HEAR THAT ZEEDANS VEG IS PLASTIC @itvcorrie #CORRIE,” Zac commented.

Garry stated, “Look at how much plastic fruit has landed on the ground. #Corrie.” Later in the episode, Hashim told Zeedan that he needed his money and that if burning down the restaurant and claiming on the insurance was the only way to get it, so be it.

Hashim threatened to burn down Yasmeen’s house if Zeedan didn’t comply.