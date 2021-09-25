As a couples’ suicide pact goes wrong, a man hands a bleak note to the cops.

When a suicide pact between two lovers went horribly wrong, it ended in devastation.

William Robertson and his lover made a suicide pact in 1927, but when his own attempt failed, he was sentenced to death.

According to liverpoolhiddenhistory.co.uk, William, 37, resided on Channell Road in Kensington and was dating Evelyn Jennings, the proprietor of a hairdressing salon on Prescot Road.

In Liverpool, an unclaimed £1 million EuroMillions ticket was sold.

On August 15, 1927, the couple traveled to Speke, a small country village at the time, where William fatally slit Evelyn’s throat.

When he tried to do the same to himself, he failed and was discovered crawling along a footpath by a police officer, where he handed the officer a note that read, “I love her deeply, save her not me.”

Evelyn, on the other hand, couldn’t be saved since her throat had been slashed with such ferocity that her head was practically torn from her body, which lay in the bushes.

William was sent to Garston Hospital, where he begged physicians to let him die, claiming that Evelyn was tired of living and that they had planned to die together.

On September 12, he appeared at Widnes Police Court and was committed to the Assizes for trial.

On October 28, his defense pled insanity before the Liverpool Assizes, but it was denied, and William was convicted guilty of murder and sentenced to death.

On the morning of December 6, he was hanged by Thomas Pierrepoint, striding firmly and unsupported to the scaffold.

Two days later, at the inquiry, a doctor stated unequivocally that Evelyn’s wounds had been inflicted by someone else.

Evelyn’s brother, who resided in Chester, told the coroner that he received a letter from her in which she stated that she loved William but that he was having no luck and that they couldn’t continue on.

“He’s leaving, and I don’t think I’ll be able to keep on without him,” it said. We’re in a wood off Boundary Lane, Liverpool’s main thoroughfare.”