As a cordon is erected around the property, police are ‘all over the road.’

A residence in Liverpool is surrounded by a huge police presence.

At around 3pm on Monday, August 9, Merseyside Police were called to Wordsworth Street, off Lodge Street in Toxteth.

Officers erected a cordon around one of the road’s homes, which is close to Toxteth Park Cemetery.

One resident of a block of semi-detached houses said police were “all over the road” this afternoon after a drug gang “stole cannabis from gangsters and partied in Amsterdam.”

“Police are in attendance as part of an ongoing investigation,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said. Officers could be seen within the cordon outside the front of the property as well as in the garden.

Merseyside Police were contacted for more information on the event.