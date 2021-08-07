As a city centre street becomes a “hotspot” of child risk, the battle for Whitechapel rages on.

When the initial lockdown was lifted last year, officers entrusted with maintaining order in the city center saw an alarming trend.

It is true that groups of young people congregate in the city center, occasionally causing trouble.

Indeed, the busy street of Whitechapel, situated between the Met Quarter, Queens Square bus depot, and Williamson Square, has seen anti-social behavior and, on rare occasions, major violence.

In a chaotic brawl, thugs smash chairs at a kebab business window.

Whitechapel is bustling from morning to night, with a high number of stores, cafes, and pubs crammed into a compact space.

However, a trend evolved in which younger kids, many of whom were vulnerable and known to social services, flocked to a specific location where they could drink, use laughing gas canisters, and take drugs while associating with older youths or adults.

Whitechapel has been kept out of the debate over the use of dispersal orders on Liverpool’s waterfront, despite representing a considerably more significant problem.

The Washington Newsday investigated why the one street has alarmed police, social workers, councillors, and business owners, and is even referred to as a “child criminal and sexual exploitation hotspot.”

“I ring triple nine every day.”

Suneer Kottayil operates a gift shop in Whitechapel that sells goods related to Liverpool and the Beatles, as well as a newsstand in neighboring Williamson Square.

When The Washington Newsday approached him about his experience with trouble in the region, he was candid.

“Every day, I dial triple nine,” he explained. Every day has been like this.

“I’ve given up because I’m tired of it. The cops will arrive, but the youngsters will have fled by the time they arrive.

“My daughter is two years old, and I am concerned about what will happen to her as she grows up in Liverpool.”

Mr. Kottayil described huge groups of teenagers loitering outside his shop, smoking and drinking, and occasionally chasing customers away.

“Sometimes they just come in smoking or vaping, which irritates customers,” he said. I saw them walk away.

"They were kicking a football around the other day, and it hit my window. I stepped outside and gently requested that they stop."