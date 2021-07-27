As a chopper searches for three individuals, armed cops surround the area.

Armed officers swooped on Birkenhead in search of three males who had been seen acting suspiciously.

Officers were dispatched to Oakdene Road at 9.05 p.m. on Sunday to conduct a major search.

Three guys were seen entering a house on the street, and armed officers were seen searching the neighborhood, according to witnesses.

A police aircraft was seen buzzing overhead while Woodchurch Road was closed near Woodchurch Primary School.

The search was launched after three men were observed getting out of a car and acting suspiciously in the area, according to Merseyside Police.

“We were informed at 9.05pm last night, Sunday July 25, following complaints three guys were observed getting out of a car and acting suspiciously in the area of Oakdene Road,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers were dispatched to the location, and investigations were conducted. An area search was launched, but no one was found, therefore the situation was called off.”