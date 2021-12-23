As a Chase contestant, Bradley Walsh loses out to Mark Labbett in a £101k offer.

Bradley Walsh was overjoyed after a participant on The Chase defeated Mark Labbett in a head-to-head match for £101,000.

Paula, Ben, Faye, and Ronnie appeared on the game show with the hopes of winning a large cash award.

However, the team’s luck ran out as Paula, Ben, and Faye were all removed from the program.

Amanda Holden seems unrecognizable in this baby-faced throwback to her 1991 debut on Blind Date.

Ronnie, the final contender, struggled as well, managing only £1,000 in his cash builder.

When Ronnie faced The Beast in a head-to-head match, he was given the option of accepting a low offer of £1 or a high offer of £101,000.

Ronnie opted to take a chance and go for the higher offer, surprising Bradley by answering all but one question correctly and making it to the final chase.

Bradley pumped his fist in the air as he hugged and congratulated Ronnie, according to the Mirror.

Ronnie got nine questions correct in the last Chase, but The Beast was on a roll and caught him with 1 minute 15 seconds left.

Regardless, Bradley praised Ronnie, saying, “You’ve just made history – the most money won by a single player!”

Viewers were equally enthralled, with one remarking: “Ronnie deserves a pat on the back! He’s the only one who made it, and he’s created history! #TheChase.” “Tough luck Ronnie #thechase,” one person wrote. “10/10 for effort Ronnie #TheChase,” said a third. One user wrote on Twitter: “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Ronnie is unlucky!”