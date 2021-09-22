As a Chase competitor makes a major misstep, Bradley Walsh walks away.

Following a contestant’s response to a question, Bradley Walsh was left speechless and walked away from his podium.

Today, Ed, Kirsten, Jane, and Matthew faced Darragh Ennis in the hopes of winning a large financial award.

Ed was up first, earning a respectable £3000 before being eliminated from the competition.

Kirsten fared better in her cash builder, earning £7000, but she battled with a difficult set of questions in the head to head.

Jane earned £7000, matching Kirsten’s cash builder, but she’d have to beat The Menace first if she wanted to take home the prize money.

Jane picked up after a shaky start, but she was left with a one-question shootout.

“The name ‘suave’ derives from a Latin word with what meaning?” queried host Bradley Walsh.

There were three flavors to choose from: sweet, sour, or salty.

Jane, regrettably, chose the incorrect option of sour, which left Bradley perplexed.

“It’s a Latin word that meaning sweet,” he explained.

“He doesn’t know this,” Darragh joked.

Bradley, on the other hand, has known the solution all along.

“This is tough to take after all that work,” he muttered as he walked away from the table, shaking his head.