As a bomb explodes in a cab outside a hospital, a taxi driver is praised for averting a “awful disaster.”

The driver of a cab outside a Liverpool hospital limited an explosion by keeping the passenger inside the car with the homemade bomb, limiting the explosion that killed only the armed passenger and injured the driver on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The passenger had requested to be brought to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where the explosion occurred, in a cab.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson claimed that the taxi driver had locked the doors of his cab so that the passenger could not exit, however police have not confirmed this claim.

“In his valiant effort, the cab driver