As a block of flats in Miami partially falls, several residents fear for their lives.

At least one person was killed when a wing of a 12-story Florida oceanfront apartment building collapsed early Thursday, trapping people in rubble and twisted metal.

As a cloud of dust wafted through the neighborhood, scores of rescuers plucked survivors from the ruins of the building in Surfside, a small town outside of Miami.

During a press conference, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett cautioned that the building manager told him the tower was nearly full and that the death toll was likely to grow.

Burkett said, “The building has literally pancaked.” “That is heartbreaking because it implies that we will not be as successful in discovering people alive as we had hoped.”

Burkett added that ten individuals were treated on the scene and two were sent to the hospital, one of whom died, and that 15 families walked out of the building on their own.

At a press conference, Raide Jadallah, assistant fire chief of operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, reported that 35 people had been taken from the building and that they were still looking for others.

The building’s roof is currently being repaired, but Burkett believes it had nothing to do with the collapse. Authorities have not stated what caused the incident.

A number of apartments in the building’s still-standing section were exposed as a result of the fall.

Bunk beds, tables, and chairs were still inside the wrecked flats, according to television video. Some areas of the building had air conditioner units hanging from them, with wires dangling from them.

The mayor added, “I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like this happen.”

Barry Cohen, 63, claimed he and his wife were sleeping in the building when they heard what they assumed was a lightning strike. The couple stepped out onto their balcony, then opened the door to the building’s corridor, where they discovered “a mound of rubble and dust, with flames billowing everywhere.”

Cohen, the former deputy mayor of Surfside, said, “I couldn’t walk out past my doorway.” “A gaping crater in the ground.”

