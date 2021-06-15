As a birthday present, a child is given a Lego box containing cocaine.

Using the delivery firm DPD, two former Royal Marines sent cocaine to Merseyside in children’s Lego boxes.

With the cooperation of Issac Rasmussen, Jack Jones devised an international plan including the concealment of various substances inside toy boxes.

However, the ex-commandos’ plot backfired when one of the boxes was mistakenly taken as a gift for a young boy’s birthday party.

His mother opened the Duplo box with a fire engine picture for him to play with, only to discover a kilo of 82 percent pure cocaine inside.

Jack Jones, 28, and Rasmussen, also 28, were sentenced today to 16 and a half years in prison and ten years in prison, respectively.

“You permitted your residence to be used for the delivery of multi-kilo parcels of Class A drugs,” Judge Stuart Driver, QC, told Rasmussen.

“A portion of such a package to your location disguised as Lego was unintentionally presented to a little child wrapped up as a birthday present, putting the child in danger.”

Jack Jones utilized EncroChat phones with the handles “IntimateMode” and “FeralWhale,” according to Liverpool Crown Court, before “IntimateMode” was later provided to Rasmussen to use.

When the secret phone network was hacked last year, authorities discovered that Jack Jones had a Dutch contact named “NetIce,” who sent cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and cannabis to the gang in the UK.

Vacuum-sealed items were also sent to Paul Jones, 43, a co-conspirator, and his mother’s home.

Police discovered 18kg of “high purity” cocaine in two DPD boxes delivered on June 24, 2020.

The wholesale value was between £612,000 and £720,000, with a potential street value of up to £1.8 million when sliced.

Prosecutor Charles Lander stated that this was “just the tip of the iceberg” of a larger 50kg Class A conspiracy that would take place between March 21 and June 25, 2020.

“He was making arrangements for the importation and transportation of massive quantities of drugs, using aircraft and boats, from as far afield as the Virgin Islands in the Caribbean,” he claimed of Jack Jones’ EncroChat. The summary comes to a close.