As a big Liverpool front line stated, ‘players are afraid’ of Mohamed Salah.

Opposing players are “scared” of Mohamed Salah, according to Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, who was on the receiving end of the “absolute nightmare” Liverpool striker.

On Saturday, Salah scored another goal of the season candidate as the Reds romped to a 5-0 Premier League victory at Vicarage Road.

The 29-year-old deceived three Watford defenders with some remarkable close control before curling a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from an extreme angle.

When asked about the goal, Foster replied, “I don’t remember anything about it.” “To be honest, I didn’t notice it in the first place! I only recall him being surrounded by three or four players.

“Players are afraid to dangle a foot in front of him and try to tackle him because it will result in a penalty. You catch him, flip him, and he’s in the box, so it’s a complete nightmare.

“I simply remember him dribbling the ball around two, three, four players, then using one or two bodies to block my view of the ball and then placing it in the corner.” It was excellent.” Salah was later hailed the best player in the world by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, and Foster added: “I wouldn’t argue with Klopp’s opinion after seeing it up close and personal.

“As a goalkeeper, there are occasions when he has the ball when he makes you nervous.

“He is capable of completing any task. Inside, outside, drop a shoulder, and his mobility and work-rate are outstanding.

“That’s the part I enjoy the best. The fact that he is so ready to run and work is an uncommon feature in a player who possesses all of the other qualities.” As he reflected on the Reds’ biggest-ever triumph at Vicarage Road, Foster feels no other team in the world can match Liverpool’s wealth of attacking skill.

