As a £20 million double audition begins, a Liverpool kid rejects the Reds in favor of other offers.

Ethan Ennis, a midfielder for Liverpool’s U18s, is expected to join Premier League rivals Manchester United or Chelsea after rejecting a scholarship offer from the Reds this summer.

Ennis was promoted to the U18s squad and played a key role in Marc Bridge-team Wilkinson’s reaching the FA Youth Cup final at Villa Park.

However, despite the fact that a number of other clubs were interested in signing Ennis this summer, it appears that he has decided to join United, according to recent sources.

Despite the possibility of losing Ennis, Liverpool has been able to sign a number of other outstanding young players to new contracts this summer.

The ten players that just signed their first-year scholar deals were Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic, and Calum Scanlon.

Following their three-week holiday following Wales’ Euro 2020 exit, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson will begin their pre-season preparations in Austria on Monday.

With both of their careers on the line, the duo will have one more chance to impress Jurgen Klopp over the next few weeks in Austria, where they are set to play in Liverpool’s flurry of friendlies.

The pair could, however, be looking for a new club, with Liverpool setting asking prices of roughly £10 million for Williams and £13 million for Wilson.

