As a £20 million claim for Steven Gerrard is lodged, Joe Gomez sends a message to Liverpool.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Joe Gomez would be making a ‘decent move’ if he left Liverpool for Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

After sliding down the pecking order at Anfield, the 24-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Villa Park.

This season, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have battled it out to accompany Virgil van Dijk in the Reds’ center defense, putting Gomez on the outside looking in.

McLeish feels Gomez’s switch to Steven Gerrard’s improved team could prove to be a wise one for the England star, who has only made 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

“Steven is likely to know quite a bit about him.” I’m sure he’s watched Gomez in action a number of times “Football Insider spoke with McLeish about it.

“The trouble is, he’ll cost a lot of money, and I’m not sure they’ll help Steven out with transfer fees.”

“He’d probably still cost more than £20 million, but we’re at the point now.”

“Gomez is most likely at a point in his career where he needs to play every game or the most of the games in a season. He must also consider his own future.

“Villa are a developing team that has spent a lot of money in recent seasons and will want to keep progressing.””

Gomez joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 for £3.5 million from Charlton and has made 131 appearances for the Reds.