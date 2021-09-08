As a 12-week-old puppy was taken while on a stroll, the dog owner was held at knifepoint.

On a walk, a dog owner was reportedly “held at knifepoint” for her puppy.

Patsy, a black labradoodle, was out for a walk with her owner on Monday at 5 p.m. on Wigan’s Leigh Canal Bridge.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the owner alleges they were approached by two males on mountain bikes when the event occurred.

A Facebook post was shared, pleading for the dog’s safe return.

The public, on the other hand, has been advised not to approach the guys if they see the puppy, but rather to contact the police or the council’s dog warden.

“Her family is heartbroken,” the message said. Patsy, who is only 12 weeks old, will be befuddled and scared.

“Please share so that this baby becomes unbearably hot.”

“I’m very sorry, how traumatic,” Lesley Sutcliffe said. Something is seriously wrong when we can’t walk our dogs without being followed.

“Before people start getting killed, this big problem needs to be addressed.”

“Praying she comes home soon,” D. Canzoneri remarked. Only a devil would do such a thing.”

Patsy is believed to be microchipped, and her information has already been posted to DogLost, a volunteer-run organization that helps reunite dogs with missing owners by supplying ID numbers.

The details can then be entered into the website’s search engine to determine if they match their pet.

If the ID number doesn’t match their dog, they can search for any identifying information such as breed, sex, and region to narrow down the results.

Contact Greater Manchester Police or phone DogLost on 07597394326 if you have any information concerning Patsy’s whereabouts.

The offence had not been registered, according to Greater Manchester Police.