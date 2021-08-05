As a £1 million cycle lane scheme grinds on, there is chaos and traffic agony.

A £1 million project to create a new cycling lane is reportedly causing traffic congestion months after it was supposed to be finished.

According to Cheshire Live, the bike enhancement plan, which began in September last year, sought to build a new shared use track between Ellesmere Port and Thornton-Le-Moors.

The concept intends to offer a secure walking and cycling route for locals to access the town core of Ellesmere Port, Cheshire Oaks, and the Cheshire Science Corridor, Enterprise Zone.

Work on the new footpath, which runs along the northern side of the A5117 road corridor, is causing traffic congestion on the A5117 between the M53 and Elton Village, according to reports.

Residents on Orchard Lane in Elton, according to Harry Turnbull, are irritated by the delays.

“Despite the fact that there are signs up claiming the work would be done in Spring 2021, there is no trace of it happening and no updates on the municipal website,” he said.

“The temporary traffic signals were recently adjusted to 10 seconds, producing complete chaos.

“Do they genuinely believe that people from Elton and Ince will walk to Cheshire Oaks instead of taking the number two bus?

“There may be an increase in the number of cyclists, but to assume that hundreds of people will begin biking and hoofing along the A5117 is absurd.

“On Oill Sites Road, about half a mile distant, there is already a dedicated cycleway.”

Other enhancements include a new controlled toucan crossing for pedestrians and bicycles at the signalised traffic junction at Pool Lane, as well as better wayfinding signage.

The program will cost £1.044 million in total, with £699,537 coming from the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund and £344,548 from Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council matching funds.

The project also backs the council’s declaration of a Climate Emergency and pledge to help West Cheshire achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Cheshire Live reached out to the Cheshire West and Chester Council for comment.

A contentious pop-up cycling lane in West Derby was demolished last week.