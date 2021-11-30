As 24 percent of NYC corrections officers are unvaccinated before the deadline, they will work 12-hour shifts.

The New York City Department of Corrections (DOC) is transitioning to 12-hour shifts ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline on Tuesday.

The deadline for DOC employees is Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to an executive order signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Longer shifts have been announced by the DOC in order to ensure that there will be adequate employees available.

In a written statement, DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said, “The officers coming to work every day have gone above and beyond to serve their community.” “While we hope that every member of the military appreciates the importance of vaccination, we also acknowledge the need to be prepared. Other city agencies have taken this step, and we believe it is appropriate for us.” As of Monday, the department’s immunization percentage was 76 percent, indicating that about 2,000 employees have failed to comply with the rule.

According to the department’s statement, the number of vaccinated uniformed DOC employees has climbed considerably since the obligation for city workers was initially announced in October, when only 46% of employees were vaccinated.

Despite the fact that most city employees were granted an earlier deadline to comply with the vaccine obligation, the Department of Corrections was offered an extension due to a staffing deficit.

The DOC took a number of steps to get the word out about the obligation. Town hall meetings were held, robocalls were distributed, and uniformed employees were given a $500 vaccination incentive.

According to the DOC statement, the new shift order is effective immediately, and shifts will be separated into two tours in most cases. The first shift will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the second will run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. In order to meet staffing shortages, the department has announced that some shifts would be split.

After November 30, DOC employees who do not have a pending reasonable accommodation request or who do not produce proof of obtaining the first COVID vaccine dosage will be placed on unpaid leave. Officers on unpaid leave will not be paid until they provide confirmation of immunization starting December 1. They must also hand over their weapons, jackets, and shields. Furthermore, they will not be. This is a condensed version of the information.