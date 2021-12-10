As 20 schools experience covid epidemics, the city is “at the crest of the Omicron wave.”

According to Liverpool’s public health director, the city is on the “peak of a new wave” of covid infections as cases rise and the Omicron variant sweeps across the country.

The city’s infection rate is now 419 instances per 100,000 people, more than four times greater than it was at the same time last year, when it was roughly 98 cases per 100,000.

According to Liverpool City Council data, 15 primary schools and five secondary schools are now suffering covid outbreaks (four or more confirmed cases), with 80 percent of schools reporting cases overall.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged the implementation of ‘Plan B’ on Wednesday, which included the reintroduction of working from home where practicable, increased usage of face masks, and the introduction of vaccine passports for large events and nightclubs.

The data on the novel Omicron variety, according to Professor Matt Ashton, Liverpool Council’s Director of Public Health, suggests the city may be in for some challenging weeks ahead.

There have been three confirmed occurrences of the Omicron variety in Liverpool so far, but Prof. Ashton claimed there are “many more” likely and plausible cases being investigated.

“Obviously, the amount of cases in Liverpool is worrying,” he added, “but we’re expecting to see more widespread transmission of Omicron, which will certainly push case numbers much higher.”

“For me, the most important thing is that the evidence base surrounding this is rapidly developing; we don’t yet have all of the knowledge we require.”

“We do know that Omicron is probably certainly more transmissible than the Delta version,” says the researcher.

Prof. Ashton noted that research on whether Omicron produces milder disease, as some figures from South Africa suggest, was still ambiguous, but that even if this is true, a significant wave of new infections might put massive strain on already overburdened frontline services.

“Even a small percentage of a large number is still a large number,” he explained.

“We are aware that the number of cases is going to rise rapidly. The two-and-a-half to three-day time it takes for the number of Omicron cases reported to double is concerning. “The summary comes to an end.”