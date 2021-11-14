As 12,000 PIP applicants win appeals each month, the DWP is mulling a benefit change.

Thousands of erroneous Personal Independence Payments (PIP) appeals are being reversed each month, prompting the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to look into benefit adjustments.

PIP is the primary disability benefit, and it is intended to help people with the additional living expenditures that come with their long-term illness.

Scope looked at government statistics from July 2019 to June 2021 and discovered that there were 12,579 successful PIP claims each month.

This corresponds to a benefit decision that is made incorrectly every minute of the day.