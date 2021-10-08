‘Aryan Prodigy,’ a Neo-Nazi prison gang leader, has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for directing violent assault.

For arranging a brutal assault against a fellow inmate, Michael Martin, a 38-year-old neo-Nazi known as “Aryan Prodigy,” has been sentenced to an additional seven years in jail.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Texan directed subordinates in his white supremacist prison gang, the Aryan Circle (AC), to attack a fellow subordinate AC gang member. Because the man wanted to leave the AC and join another prison group, he ordered the attack. The AC’s rules make it illegal to do so.

Martin was sentenced to jail in early 2021 after pleading guilty to assault with serious bodily injury in furtherance of racketeering. He was already a high-ranking member of the AC gang at the time. According to the DOJ, he joined the gang in the early 2000s and rose through the ranks to become one of the gang’s five highest-ranking members nationwide.

Martin’s prominent position gave him the authority to make judgments that influenced the activities of other members. These choices included who to recruit, which rival gangs to fight alongside or against, and who to discipline or dismiss for breaking AC regulations.

AC members are expected to follow their elder leaders’ directives without question.

According to court filings, when Martin learned that another AC member, a fellow inmate, wished to switch gang affiliations, he instructed his minions to “X,” or eliminate, the individual.

AC members attacked the victim as a result of Martin’s order. They thrashed the man, kicking him in the head as he dropped to the ground. The combined attacks were so terrible that the man needed medical treatment in prison and was left with a long-term disability.

The attack resembled the one that landed Martin in jail in the first place. Martin ordered AC members to attack a man who wanted to leave the AC and join another gang in October 2016. The attack on the individual in a fellow gang member’s home was arranged by Martin and other AC members. The attack took place in a park in Tyler, Texas.

According to the DOJ, the AC originated with the Texas Department of Corrections. The group currently operates both inside and outside of federal prisons across the country.