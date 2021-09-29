Artist Receives $84K for Project and Hands Out Blank Canvases Titled “Take the Money and Run”

To employ in a project, a Danish artist was handed the equivalent of roughly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes. Instead, he submitted two blank canvases with the title “Take the Money and Run.”

The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, Denmark, gave Jens Haaning the funds to reproduce two of his previous banknote-based works from 2007 and 2010. In addition to the money that was to be utilized in the pieces, the museum paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the project.

According to The Washington Post, Haaning revealed on a Danish radio broadcast that the project would cost him 25,000 kroner on its own.

“Why don’t I make a work about my own employment situation?” says the artist. According to Haaning, traveling in a different direction is a good idea.

The museum’s director, Lasse Andersson, stated that the pieces Haaning submitted will be displayed, but that the artist must refund the funds from the initiative.

Andersson told P1 Morgen, “I want to give Jens totally the right that a work has been developed in its own right, which actually remarks on the show we have.” “However, that was not our agreement.”

The museum commissioned him to reproduce two of his earlier installations, which featured bank notes mounted to a canvas depicting the average yearly pay in Denmark and Austria, for its exhibition “Work It Out,” which opened Sept. 24.

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning said this week on P1 Morgen, a radio show on the Danish network DR’s P1 channel. He refused to reveal the location of the funds.

The artwork represented his current job circumstances, according to Haaning, who is known for being provocative.

Haaning told P1, “I encourage others who have just as bad working conditions as I have to do the same.” “Take the money and run if they are requested to offer money to go to work.”

According to the museum, Haaning has broken the agreement on how the funds will be used. If the money isn’t returned, the company hasn’t decided whether to report Haaning to the authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.