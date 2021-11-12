Artist Paul Curtis will take you on a tour of Liverpool’s colourful artwork, including the famed angel wings.

An award-winning Liverpool artist is now taking his brilliant and colorful artwork on the road with his followers throughout the city.

Paul Curtis, a street artist and muralist, recently completed his first tour, which he joked “sold out faster than Elton John’s fourth farewell tour.”

He now hopes to hold them every three to four months, thanks to the positive response.

According to the Liverpudlian, who spoke to 2Chill, “On Saturday, November 6, the first walking tour took place. Despite the rain, sixteen participants participated in the two-hour walk through the Baltic area and Liverpool city center.

“This was a test run since I wasn’t sure whether there would be much interest or if I had the stories or ability to lead such a tour.

“It appeared to go nicely in the end. The audience was gracious enough to provide me with some input. They were overwhelmingly complimentary, with the majority stating that it should be done again exactly as it is.” His rendition of the Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover, his picture of John Lennon for an eyeglasses boutique, and his current cheetah-themed piece for the Scouse Bird shop are among the highlights of the trip.

After being laid off in 2015, Paul has been painting for almost five years.

The former geologist, dubbed Liverpool’s counterpart to Banksy, has created more than 150 public works, mostly in Liverpool and the Wirral.

Keep an eye on Paul’s social media for updates about future walks if you’re interested. A free interactive map of all of his work is also available online.