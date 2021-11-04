Arthur’s arrival on Emmerdale has viewers perplexed.

While watching Emmerdale today, viewers were perplexed, believing that Arthur Thomas, portrayed by Alfie Clarke, had been replaced by another actor.

People in the audience had to make a double-take since the young celebrity had changed considerably.

However, Alfie is still the guy who plays Arthur, the son of Laurel and Ashley; he has only experienced a major growth spurt.

Fans on Twitter expressed their surprise at his return to the ITV show.

Mike stated, ” “Is Arthur played by the same person? Isn’t he all grown up? #emmerdale.” Another user commented: “#emmerdale #emmerdale #emmerdale What happened to Arthur, oh my goodness! It took me a while to realize it was the same actor.” “The problem with kid performers going off screen for extended periods of time is that they change a lot #emmerdale,” Jon added. The character of Artur had been absent from the show for a long time, but he reappeared this week.

Last year, he was involved in a major storyline when he bullied his mother’s new partner’s kid, Archie.

Arthur despised the way Archie had entered their life and inserted himself into family events and customs, and he was envious of Laurel and Jai’s attention.

As he shoved Archie and left bruises and marks, his bullying became aggressive.

When Archie was found injured on the floor, Arthur was finally accused for his injuries.

The bully was convinced that Archie had fallen while trying to reach something from a high shelf, but no one believed him, and his mother, Laurel, sent him to counseling.