Arsonist charged in the death of an elderly Pennsylvania man who was killed in a fire started by his daughter’s roommate.

After starting three fires that killed an elderly man inside his home, a man from northern Pennsylvania was charged with arson on Monday.

According to the Bucks County Courier-Times, Christopher Gillie, 61, was charged with setting fire to a home in the 5700 block of Private Drive, killing Julius Drelick, 81.

Homicide, attempted homicide, burglary, arson, aggravated arson, arson causing death, trespassing, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, and restricted firearm possession are among the allegations against Gillie.

Gillie is the roommate of Drelick’s daughter, Lisa King, and the two live in Dunmore, Lackawant to County, according to Buckingham police and Bucks County detectives.

Gillie is said to have gone to his roommate’s elderly parents’ house early Sunday morning and caused a series of fires.

The Philadelphia Inquirer stated that Phyllis Drelick, King’s mother, told detectives that she and her husband were sleeping upstairs when a smoke detector went off around 3 a.m., citing an affidavit of probable cause for Gillie’s arrest.

Phyllis said she was halfway down the stairs in a chair to check on the detector when a power outage knocked out the chair’s power, which the couple relied on to go around their home.

Phyllis claimed she made it downstairs but was unable to return the chair to the upstairs where her husband was confined.

The elderly woman began to choke from the heat and smoke, but with the help of a neighbor, she was able to flee the house. Julius was still locked inside when emergency responders arrived on the site. The detectives rushed into the house, despite the smoke and flames, and discovered Julius unconscious upstairs. At the scene, the latter was pronounced dead.

Gillie allegedly took King’s car and drove it to Drelick’s house.

Gillie was unable to be discovered when King told cops her car keys were missing. Gillie was found hours later in Dunmore in King’s vehicle by police. According to the Bucks County Courier-Times, he was in possession of a rifle that detectives suspect was taken from Drelick’s home before it was set on fire.

The fires were set in three spots inside the house and one outside the house, according to fire investigators.

Investigators suspect gasoline was used to cause the accident, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.