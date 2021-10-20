Arson is being investigated after a fire destroyed a former tavern.

A massive fire that engulfed a former tavern is being investigated as a targeted attack.

At 12.54pm on Tuesday, October 19, six fire engines arrived at the former Raven Lodge in St Helens.

Firefighters worked for three hours to put out the fire on Church Street, which was declared to be extinguished shortly after 4 p.m.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, although the disaster did do significant damage to the location.

Detectives are now examining the event as arson and are looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Merseyside Police, but enquiries are ongoing. Detectives are encouraging people to review their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they captured anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity before or after the fire.

“This suspected arson has caused substantial damage to a former bar in the heart of St Helens,” Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said.

“Anyone who witnessed the event or has any CCTV, dashcam, or other film of anyone acting suspiciously close or fleeing should contact us.”

“Arson can and does bring devastation to the victims targeted, as well as posing a threat to people nearby and neighboring homes, so please share what you know so we can continue to protect others in your community.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk at @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook’s Merseyside Police Contact Centre, or phone 101 with reference 21000727012.

You can also contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.